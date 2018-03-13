SCHP: One dead after Orangeburg Co. crash on SC-453

One person died Monday in an Orangeburg Co. crash

One person died Monday afternoon in an Orangeburg County crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim was driving a 1986 Chevy truck and traveling north on Highway 453 shortly before 4 p.m. when a 2014 Chevy Sedan tried to cross the road and hit the driver's side door, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The victim, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where they later died, Jones said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

