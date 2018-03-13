Town of Moncks Corner wants to hear from residents about starting its own EMS

Moncks Corner is looking into adding its own ambulances (Source: Raycom)

Moncks Corner could start its own Emergency Medical Services.

The town wants to hear what its residents think about the possibility at a public hearing Tuesday night. The town council went into executive session on Feb. 20 to discuss the possible move of adding its own ambulance fleet.

Any additional ambulances may improve response times in certain areas.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers located in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in Moncks Corner.

