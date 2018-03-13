Bobcats Scratch Past Cougars, 6-5

Quinnipiac scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to escape with a narrow 6-5 win over the College of Charleston baseball team in a back-and-forth affair at Patriots Point on Tuesday evening.

Quinnipiac (7-6) emerged victorious despite committing five errors, pushing across six runs on eight hits – including a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth – while holding College of Charleston (13-4) to five runs on seven base knocks.

Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) paced the Cougars with two RBIs as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) and K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) each drove in one, while Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) scored two runs. Manzo, Hart, Bryant, Cameron Garrett (Charleston, S.C.), and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) were each credited with a sacrifice hit, as Bryant also added a sacrifice fly.

Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) pitched into the sixth in his first collegiate start, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out three. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) surrendered three runs – two earned – on two hits in three innings of work. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) allowed one run on two hits and one walk in the ninth to take the loss.

Liam Scafariello drove in two with a two-run home run in the eighth inning for Quinnipiac, as Evan Vulgamore and Ben Gibson each collected two hits and one RBI. Brian Moskey scored twice for the Bobcats. Chris Enns surrendered five runs – one earned – on four hits and four walks in five and one-third innings. Joe Preciado scattered three hits across three scoreless frames to earn the win.

The Cougars and Bobcats will meet in the second and final game of the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 pm.