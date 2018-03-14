Bobcats Edge Cougars, 2-1, Wednesday

Quinnipiac scored once in the third and fourth innings, and held the College of Charleston baseball team to one run on seven hits to edge the Cougars, 2-1, on Wednesday evening at Patriots Point.

Quinnipiac (8-6) limited College of Charleston (13-5) to one hit with runners in scoring position on the night, while pushing across two runs on 10 hits. K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk, while Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) reached base three times – all via the free pass. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) drove in Bryant with an RBI double in the second to account for the Cougars’ scoring.

Brian Rourke (Germantown, Md.) pitched into the fifth, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out three to take the loss. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) held the Bobcats off the board in a career-high five innings, scattering three hits and striking out a personal-best six batters.

Brian Moskey paced the Bobcats with a 4-for-4 effort, as Evan Vulgamore and Andre Marrero each drove in a run. Robert Lewis surrendered one run on five hits and struck out three in five innings to earn the win. Mike Davis pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

The Cougars travel to Manhattan, Kan. this weekend for a three-game series with Kansas State. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.