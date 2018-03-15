DHEC responding to accident involving tractor trailer on I-95 near Walterboro

Crews with DHEC are responding to an accident on I-95 southbound near Walterboro Thursday night.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the accident involves a tractor trailer and a car at mile marker 50.

CCFR officials say the tractor trailer is in the woods and is leaking diesel fuel.

Highway Patrol has also responded to the scene.

