Firefighter injured in Johns Island mobile home fire

A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday night after battling a mobile home fire.

The St. John's and Charleston Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Brickyard Road on Johns Island.

Crews found a fire in the back of an elevated single-story trailer, according to St. John's Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer.

No other injuries were reported.

