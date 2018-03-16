Quantcast

Firefighter injured in Johns Island mobile home fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday night after battling a mobile home fire.

The St. John's and Charleston Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Brickyard Road on Johns Island.

Crews found a fire in the back of an elevated single-story trailer, according to St. John's Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer.

No other injuries were reported.

