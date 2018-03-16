Moncks Corner Police responding to school bus accident

Moncks Corner Police and Fire crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a second vehicle. (Source: Raycom)

Dispatchers received the call about the crash on Highway 52 in the area of Hopkins Drive at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Moncks Corner Police Chief Ric Ollic said none of the nine students on the bus at the time of the crash was injured.

It's not clear whether the bus driver or the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

