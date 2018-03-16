Dominant Sisk, Big Innings Propel Cougars To 8-0 Win Over K-State

The College of Charleston baseball team put up five runs in the top of the first, and Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) tossed a shutout in his first collegiate complete game as the Cougars opened the weekend with an 8-0 win over Kansas State on Friday afternoon.

College of Charleston (14-5) delivered its fifth shutout of the season, limiting Kansas State (10-7) to five hits while pushing across eight runs on nine base knocks – including three for extra bags. Sisk put together a masterful performance, facing five above the minimum while scattering five hits and striking out four in a complete game shutout. The win moves him to 4-1 on the season.

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) went 2-for-4 to pace the offense with a home run and three RBIs, while Cameron Garrett drove in two – including his first homer as a Cougar. Wondrack and Garrett hit back-to-back jacks in the eighth. K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) plated two with a two-run double in the first, as Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) and Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) each picked up two hits. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) led off the game with a single to extend his reached base streak to 35 games dating back to last season.

Will Brennan and Jordan Maxson each collected two hits for the Wildcats. Kasey Ford surrendered seven runs on eight hits in a career-high seven and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Hudson Treu surrendered one run in one and one-third.

The Cougars and Wildcats will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 CT.