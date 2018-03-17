Two dead after truck crosses center lane in Williamsburg County

Two drivers are dead after an accident in Williamsburg County Friday night.



The incident between two vehicles, a Toyota truck and a Toyota SUV, happened just after 7 p.m. on Greene Road, according to Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.



The driver of the truck crossed the center line and hit the SUV head on, Jones said.



The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt.



The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.



