Five Homers Key Cougars To 15-6 Win At Furman

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) launched two home runs – including his second career grand slam – and three other players homered to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 15-6 win at Furman on Wednesday afternoon.

College of Charleston (16-6) set season-highs in runs (15) and home runs (five) while tying its campaign-best total of 15 runs. Wondrack drove in five runs with a grand slam and a solo homer to extend his team-lead to seven long balls, while Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) launched a three-run shot for his fourth of the season. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a two-run home run, as Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) posted a 3-for-6 effort with three runs.

Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) added a solo home run as part of a 2-for-5 day, while Cameron Garrett (Charleston, S.C.) and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each drove in one. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) extended his reached-base streak to 38 games with a first-inning single.

Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) got the start surrendered two runs on five hits in three innings of work. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) allowed three earned runs and struck out three in two frames. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win, as Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) and Brian Rourke (Germantown, Md.) combined for the final two frames.

Jason Costa and Landon Kay each picked up three hits for Paladins, while Sims Griffin drove in two with a 2-for-3 day. Costa and Ben Anderson both plated one run. Furman starter Trent Alley lasted just one and one-third innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits.

Jordan Beatson surrendered four runs – two earned – on five hits and struck out three in five and two-thirds innings, while Seth Chestnut walked three and allowed two runs without recording an out in the eighth. Heath Hawkins and Rutty Jones each pitched one inning.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they open Colonial Athletic Association with a three-game series against William & Mary at Patriots Point. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:00 pm.