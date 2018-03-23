Accident closes part of Hwy 176 in Berkeley Co.

Quantcast

An accident has closed at least part of a road in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are working the scene of a three-car accident on McClaren in the area of Highway 176. according to dispatch.

Highway 176 in the area is shut down as a result of the crash, dispatch said. 

The call came in at 8:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

