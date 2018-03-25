Gamecocks get shutout, swept by Bulldogs

The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed just three hits, but Georgia capitalized on free passes and the Bulldog pitched allowed just four singles in a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks Sunday afternoon (March 25) at Foley Field.
Carolina starter Ridge Chapman pitched three no-hit innings to start the game, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He walked Keegan McGovern to open the inning. McGovern moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Michael Curry. Curry moved up on a wild pitch and scored after a sacrifice fly from Adam Sasser.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the seventh as Sasser doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Mason Meadows’ sacrifice fly to right.
Carolina had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, but did not get a runner past second base in any of those innings.
Chapman allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings of work, but walked five and gave up two runs with a strikeout. Parker Coyne pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
-per USC Athletics
