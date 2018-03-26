Man dies in hospital six days after two-vehicle accident in Goose Creek

The man was pronounced dead on March 22 after a March 16 accident.

A man died in the hospital six days after a two-vehicle accident.

Antonio Brown, 31, passed away in the intensive care unit of an area hospital on March 22 following his accident with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 176 and Cobblestone Village Drive in Goose Creek, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Brown was driving and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Goose Creek police department. The department ruled his death accidental.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.