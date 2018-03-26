DD2 to discuss school resource officers Monday night

DD2 is set to discuss school resource officers Monday (Source: Raycom)

The Dorchester County District Two school board will discuss school resource officers Monday night.

It will just be a general discussion, according to Dorchester District Two spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

South Carolina superintendent Molly Spearman has previously said there needs to be an SRO in every school.

The meeting will be held at the Adult Education Center at 1325 Boone Hill Road Monday night at 6 p.m.

