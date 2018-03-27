Victim identified in fatal single-vehicle accident Monday on Lincolnville Road

One person died in an accident Monday night.

One person died Monday night in an accident in Charleston County.

Nalej Yearns, 17, of Summerville died at Trident Medical Center from injuries he sustained in the accident, according to Charleston County deputy coroner Kelly Kraus.

Yearns and a passenger were in a vehicle traveling north on Lincolnville Road at 5:45 p.m. Monday when their vehicle swerved off the left side of the road, struck several trees, and overturned, according to Lance Cpl Judd Jones.

The other person was transported to Trident Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Jones said.

The collision is still under investigation by the MAIT team, according to Jones.

