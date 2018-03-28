Coroner: Victim in fatal two-car accident on Johns Island was 8-year-old child

The Charleston County coroner has identified the victim in a fatal accident Wednesday morning.

Mary Harbor Watson, 8, of Charleston died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to deputy coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say it happened on Johns Island Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the accident on Maybank Highway near Sailfish road just after 8 a.m.

"The occupants of one vehicle were transported to the hospital," CCSO officials said."One of those occupants, a juvenile, passed away as a result of the collision."

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

