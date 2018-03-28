USC's Famouke Doumbia, Gueye Granted Release

Two reserve forwards, sophomore Khadim Gueye and freshman Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia, are leaving South Carolina's men's basketball program.



Gamecocks Frank Martin said in a statement Wednesday that the 7-foot Gueye and the 6-6 Famouke Doumbia asked for and were granted their full releases.



Gueye, from Senegal, saw his playing time decrease from 7 minutes a game in 28 games as a freshman to 5 minutes per game in 17 contests this season.



Famouke Doumbia, who is from Mali, played in 12 games this season and averaged fewer than 4 minutes a contest.



Martin thanked both players for their contributions and wished them well in the future.