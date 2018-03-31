Elon Takes Series Opener Over Cougars, 9-3

Kyle Brnovich struck out a season-high 14 batters, and Elon held the No. 30 College of Charleston baseball team scoreless until the eighth inning en route to a 9-3 series-opening win on Friday evening in Colonial Athletic Association play.

With the loss, College of Charleston (20-7, 3-1 CAA) drops its second Friday night game of the season and snaps a five-game winning streak. Elon (15-11, 3-1 CAA) held the Cougars to three runs on four hits while pushing across nine tallies on 12 base knocks.

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) drove in two runs with a single in the eighth for the Cougars, while Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) added an RBI of his own. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) extended his reached-base streak to 28 games with an eighth-inning walk, as Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.), K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.), and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each collected a base hit.

Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) surrendered three earned runs and struck out seven in six innings to take the loss. Brian Rourke (Germantown, Md.) tossed one and two-third shutout frames in relief after Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) and Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) combined to surrender five runs on three hits in the seventh.

Josh Broughton went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to pace the Phoenix, while Garrett Stonehouse collected three hits and drove in three. Cam Devanney posted a 3-for-4 effort with an RBI as Zach Evers went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Brnovich allowed one run on two hits and struck out 14 in seven and one-third innings to earn the win for Elon. Sean Byrnes surrendered two runs – one earned – on two hits in one-third of an inning, while Brandon Justice tossed one and one-third scoreless frames.

Charleston will look to bounce back in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 pm. Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) will take the mound opposite Elon’s George Kirby.