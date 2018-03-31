Cougars suffer first weekend series loss of 2018

--- K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) went 3-for-4, and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) launched his 10th home run of the season to pace the No. 30 College of Charleston baseball team on Saturday, but a three-run fourth helped lift Elon to a 7-5 win over the Cougars in Colonial Athletics Association play.

Elon (16-11, 4-1 CAA) pushed across seven runs on nine hits and two walks, while holding College of Charleston (20-8, 3-2 CAA) to five tallies on eight base knocks. The setback marks the first weekend series loss for the Cougars in 2018, and only the third back-to-back loss for Charleston.

Wondrack delivered a timely two-run home run in the fourth for his 10th long ball of the season, while Bryant picked up three hits – all singles – and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) added an RBI double for the Cougars.

Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) surrendered five earned runs on six hits and struck out four in three and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) allowed one run on three hits in three and one-third frames, striking out four. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Zach Evers went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored to pace the Phoenix, while Garrett Stonehouse drove in two and Liam O’Regan collected three hits in four at-bats. Joe Satterfield chipped in an RBI single.

George Kirby surrendered four runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings to earn the win. Robbie Welhalf allowed on unearned run on three hits and struck out four in three and one-third to collect the save.

The Cougars will look to avoid the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm.



-per CofC Athletics