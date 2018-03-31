Crews respond to late-night crash in Hollywood

Crews responded to a crash with injuries reported Saturday night in the Hollywood area. (Source: Raycom)

Charleston County crews responded Saturday night to a car accident in the Hollywood area.

The call about the crash, on Dixie Plantation Road, was reported at 10:31 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.