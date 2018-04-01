Cougars salvage one win against Phoenix

Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run single in the seventh, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) threw three shutout innings in relief to lead the No. 30 College of Charleston baseball team to a 5-3 win over Elon in Colonial Athletic Association play on Sunday.

With the win, College of Charleston (21-8, 4-2 CAA) keeps pace with Elon (16-12, 4-2 CAA) and UNCW (19-8, 4-2 CAA) atop the CAA standings, and avoids its first sweep at the hands of the Phoenix since 2009. The Cougars pushed across five runs on 12 hits and three walks, while limiting Elon to three tallies on five base knocks.

Dixon and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each plated two for the Cougars, while Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored, as Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 1-for-3 and plated a run.

Jakob Frismuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) got the start for the Cougars, striking out five and surrendering two runs on four hits in four innings for a no-decision. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) earned his second win of the week, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three in two innings. Ocker followed with three scoreless innings to collect his sixth save of the season and struck out four – including two in the ninth.

Ryne Ogren led the way for Elon with a 2-for-4 day, driving in two and launching a game-tying solo home run in the sixth. Garrett Stonehouse, Liam O’Regan, and Shawn Blake each picked up a hit.

Ryan Conroy made the start and allowed three runs – two earned – on eight hits in six innings of work. Brandon Justice surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks in one and one-third to take the loss; Jared Weatherbee struck out four in one and two-third scoreless innings.



