Ravenel neighbors want more safety measures for deadly intersection

Folks who live in Ravenel are asking state transportation officials to do something about what they say is a dangerous intersection.

One woman lost her life last week at the intersection of County Line Road and Highway 165.

“We need SCDOT to look at this intersection very closely,” said Debra Harris, whose daughter lives near the intersection.

Harris was at the crash scene and said the intersection is extremely dangerous.

“I was in a wreck here in March myself,” Harris said. “A guy ran the stop sign, hit me and totaled my car.”

She’s not the only one who thinks it’s unsafe.

Folks who live and work in the area said they’ve been trying to get more safety measures for years.

“We would love to see a stop light,” said Michael Cordray, who has lived in the area nearly his entire life. “Maybe a flashing light and lower speed limits. And some rumble strips in the road so that people are jarred realize there is a stop sign.”

Cordray said the biggest issue is people running the stop sign.

“There’s about a ten-mile stretch where County Line Road is exactly straight,” Cordray said. “If people get lulled into a ‘Oh I’m going’ mode, they’ll run through that stop sign sometimes.”

Cordray said they are asking SCDOT to do whatever they need to bring people’s attention to that they’re supposed to stop.

SCDOT came out to the area about one year ago, Cordray added, and made some improvement.

“We don’t think it was enough,” Cordray said.

Cordray said he sent pictures of the wreck this last week to SCDOT as well.

He has yet to hear back.

“It’s all about the money,” Cordray said. “And what it costs… but it cost that lady her life.”

There have been 12 wrecks at that intersection over the past two and half years, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic collisions at or near the intersection of sc primary-165 @ secondary-317 Charleston and Dorchester county 2012-2017 Year Fatal Collisions Injury Collision Property Damage Only Collision Total Collisions Persons Killed Person Injured 2012 0 1 1 2 0 1 2013 0 1 1 2 0 1 2014 0 0 0 0 0 0 2015 0 0 2 2 0 0 2016 0 0 0 0 0 0 2017 0 1 0 1 0 1 Total 0 3 4 7 0 3

