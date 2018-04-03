Quantcast

Two hospitalized after crash on Highway 176 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Two hospitalized after crash on Highway 176

Two people were hospitalized after an accident Tuesday Two people were hospitalized after an accident Tuesday
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

One person from a car and a van were transported after the two vehicles collided on Highway 176 near Whitehouse Road in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern.

Highway 176 was shut down in both directions as crews worked the accident. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly