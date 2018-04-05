McRae, Ocker Pace Cougars To 5-4 Win Over Bucs

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) hit a two-run home run in the first, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) struck out six in four shutout innings to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 5-4 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday evening at CSU Ballpark.

College of Charleston (22-9) pushed across five runs on 11 hits – two for extra bases – while limiting Charleston Southern (11-20) to four tallies on seven base knocks. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while McRae launched his sixth home run of the season – a two-run shot – as part of a 2-for-5 effort. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, as Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) collected a hit and drove in a run with his nation-leading 11th sacrifice bunt of the year.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out three in four innings of work to earn his third save in as many outings. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) surrendered two runs on one hit in one frame before Ocker entered in the sixth and shut the door, scattering two hits and striking out six in four scoreless innings to earn his seventh save of the season.

Ryan Stoudemire plated two runs with a double in the fourth, and Derek Horton hit a two-run home run in the sixth to pace the CSU offense. Jaret Bennett surrendered three runs – two earned – on five hits in four innings to take the loss. Seth Owens and Eddie Hiott combined to allow two runs on four hits in one and two-third, while Cody Maw tossed two and one-third hitless innings. Taylor Cox worked around two hits in a scoreless eighth.

The Cougars welcome James Madison to Patriots Point on Friday evening to begin a three-game weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm.