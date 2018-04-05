Victim in auto-pedestrian accident in downtown Charleston identified

Crews are working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident

A pedestrian died Thursday morning after the person was hit by a vehicle.

Benjamin Fricke, 31, died from blunt force trauma following an auto-pedestrian accident in Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner.

Charleston police say around 5:55 a.m. Fricke attempted to cross the Crosstown near Coming Street against the traffic light and outside of a crosswalk.

"He was struck and killed by a south bound motorist," Charleston police said.

No charges have been filed in the accident, according to CPD officials.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Motorists were asked to find an alternate route because of traffic in the area.

