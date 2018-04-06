MUSC Children’s Hospital hosts Cooper River Bridge Run for patients

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - While many people might be getting ready for the Cooper River Bridge Run this weekend, patients at MUSC Children's Hospital have a head start.
On Thursday, there was a race for children at the hospital so they could also get in on the fun.
Lena Wrenn was one of the patients who participated.
Her mom and dad Benjie Banning were there as well.
"It was great for her. It was great for us to get out of the room, have local support of people, staff at the hospital," Banning said. "Kind of keeps your mind off what you're doing at the hospital for several days."
Banning says Lena Wrenn is very outgoing.
He says his daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder and autism.
She also has epilepsy that causes reoccurring seizures.
"She's developmentally delayed so at the age of four she's cognitively more like an 18 month old. But never meets a stranger, she's just constantly interacting with folks and keeps us hopping all the time. She stays busy," Banning said.
The co-directors of the Cooper River Bridge Kid's Run, Liz Sheridan and Kevin Adcock say it's their first year having this event at the hospital.
"During our last meeting we all felt like since the children's hospital is one of the recipients of charities from this bridge run that we should bring the bridge run to them and from there this all took off very quickly so we're glad to be here," Sheridan said.
They hope to make it a tradition.
"To me it meals the world... I hope it means a lot to the kids because it certainly does to us," Adcock said.
"Hospitals like this that's got great staff that continue to support families and activities like this make it a little bit easier," Banning said.
There is a Cooper River Bridge Run Kid's Run and Wonderfest Event in Hampton Park on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kids who want to run will have to register, but the festivities are free.
Activities include jump castles, live music, pony rides, a climbing wall, a mechanical bull and more.
