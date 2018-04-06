Sisk shines as Cougars down Dukes

Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) struck out a career-high 13 batters, and Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) drove in two with a 2-for-3 night to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 6-4 win over James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday evening.

With the win, College of Charleston (23-9, 5-2 CAA) takes over first-place in the CAA standings. The Cougars pushed across six runs on 11 hits – including three for extra bases – while holding James Madison (15-13, 2-5 CAA) to four tallies on seven base knocks. Charleston’s pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts without issuing a walk – the Cougars’ sixth game this season with no walks allowed.

Hunt paced the offense with two RBIs, launching a solo home run in the fifth for his first hit of the season before adding an RBI single in the sixth. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) went 2-for-4 with his team-leading 11th homer of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the second. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each picked up two hits, as Manzo and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) both drove in one.

Sisk surrendered four runs – three earned – on six hits and struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven and two-thirds innings to move to 6-2 on the season. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) recorded the final out of the eighth via the strikeout. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) pitched a perfect ninth with two K’s to notch his 19th career save, and equal the Cougars’ all-time career appearances record with his 87th trip to the mound.

Fox Semones led the way for James Madison with a three-run home run in the eighth, while Josh Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Adam Sisk collected three hits and scored twice.

Colton Harlow allowed five runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Garrett Richards surrendered one run on one hit and one walk in one and one-third, while Justin Showalter and Matt Colon combined for a scoreless eighth.



