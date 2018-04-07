Shadrack Kipchirchir wins 41st Cooper River Bridge Run

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - American Shadrack Kipchirchir won his second Cooper River Bridge Run in a row Saturday, beating the second finisher by one second.
Kipchirchir finished the 41st annual race with a time of 28:25, securing the $10,000 top prize.
"When we hit the bridge, I was tired...but I didn't quit," Kipchirchir said following his win Saturday morning. "I'm not going to give up. I'm going to stay strong...my goal was not to give up."
Kipchirchir, 28, is an American distance runner who lives in Colorado Springs and represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in the 10K. He defeated hopes of a three-peat for runner Dominic Ondoro, who won the 2015 and 2016 races.
Kenyan Benard Ngeno took second place with a time of 28:26, and Aweke Ayalew, of Bahrain, took third place with a time of 28:38.
Below is video of Kipchirchir crossing the finish line.
Gotytom Bebreslase from Ethiopia was the first woman to cross the finish line and fifth place overall, with a time of 29:07.
The 23-year-old won various races last year including the 2017 Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, the 2017 Philadelphia Rothman Institute 8k and the 2017 Shelter Island 10k.
Jose Pulido from Clarkesville, Ga. won the male wheelchair division race with a time of 31:04. Michelle Wheeler won the female wheelchair division with a time of 38:42.
Jacob Baranowski is the Newberry Award winner for the first local finish with a time of 33:08. The women's winner is Sarah Ashton, who crossed the finish line at the 36:09 mark.
The event is the third-largest 10K in the United States and one of the largest in the world.
The race, which uses the slogan "Get Over It," benefits 14 charities.
Some people run the race while others walk the route.
Roads along the route closed as early as midnight ahead of the Bridge Run, with the Ravenel Bridge itself closing at 7 a.m.
Police said roads would reopen as participants cleared the area, as early as 10 a.m., but the Ravenel Bridge was not expected to reopen before 11 a.m. Mount Pleasant Police said they expect roads on their side of the bridge to be reopen by noon, but some streets along the race route in downtown Charleston were not expected to reopen until 2 p.m.
