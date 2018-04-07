Gamecocks roar back to even series with #9 Wildcats

Sophomore Cody Morris tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and the University of South Carolina baseball team’s bats were on fire, belting out 15 hits in a 15-1 win over No. 9 Kentucky Saturday night (April 7) at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Morris pitched six innings, allowing just three hits and a run with the 10 strikeouts and two walks while picking up his sixth win of the year. Sawyer Bridges earned his first save of the season, pitching the final three innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Hunter Taylor started the scoring parade in the second as his double to left center brought in Jonah Bride. The Gamecocks then exploded for six runs in the third inning as Bride and Taylor each had home runs to left field. Bride’s was a three-run shot with Taylor’s a two-run blast.

Kentucky scored a run in the bottom of the third but the Gamecocks answered in the fifth with three runs on a solo home run from LT Tolbert and a two-run double by Jacob Olson.

Matt Williams made it 12-1 Carolina with an RBI in the sixth, then he singled home a run in the eighth. Taylor drove in his fourth and fifth runs of the game in the eighth with a double down the line in right.

Taylor tied his career high with five RBI, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Justin Row had four hits, a career high, and two runs scored on the night, while Olson and Williams had two hits apiece. Bride brought in three runs and extended his hit streak to 10 games in the win.



-per USC Athletics