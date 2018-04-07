One dead in Bluffton shooting, Sheriff's Office investigating

Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman shot in Bluffton, SC.

On April 7, deputies responded to a home on Mammy Grant Road. Upon arrival, Emergency Medical services declared the victim dead. The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the apparent homicide are currently under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman's identity and additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers 1-888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous.

