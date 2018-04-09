Dorchester County crash involving school bus sends adult, child to hospital

A crash involving a school bus and an SUV sent an adult and child to the hospital. (Source: Raycom)

A crash between a school bus and an SUV injured at least two people in Dorchester County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Boone Hill Road (Highway 17A) and Forest Circle at 1:53 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Southern said the SUV was traveling south on Boone Hill Road and the bus was traveling north. The SUV crossed over the center line and hit the bus head-on, he said.

EMS took the driver and a child in the SUV to an area hospital. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, he said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.