Hess homers twice, RiverDogs trounce Braves

Third baseman Chris Hess went deep twice while collecting a career-high six RBI to propel the Charleston RiverDogs past the Rome Braves, 10-2, on Monday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Coming off a season when the Rhode Island draft pick debuted to hit just .185 without a homer, the former 17th rounder now has three professional long balls in just four games to start the season. It marked the North Kingston native’s second career three-hit game. He doubled his previous career-high in RBI and is now 7-for-15 at the dish to start the year.

Hess’s two home runs came in his first two at-bats to help surge the RiverDogs (2-3) out to a 6-0 lead. Left fielder Frederick Cuevas doubled on the first pitch of the ballgame, later scoring on Steven Sensley’s RBI ground out to make it 1-0. After Dalton Blaser walked, Hess tagged a 2-2 pitch to deep left field for a two-run shot that put Charleston out to a 3-0 advantage before Rome even stepped to the plate. Charleston has now scored eight first inning runs this season.

In the third, Sensley and Blaser again laid the path in front for Hess before the corner infielder took Alan Rangel (0-1) deep again, a towering shot to left-center this time that stretched the lead to 6-0 and chased the Braves starter.

Rome (3-2) got on the board in the bottom of the inning before the RiverDogs tacked on two more in the fourth, including on Hess’s third hit in as many trips, an RBI single smashed through the left side of the infield to make it 8-1.

Daniel Ramos (1-0) struck out seven across five innings while allowing a pair of runs (one earned) to garner the win.

Right fielder Steven Sensley finished 3-for-5 and a home run shy of the cycle with a chance to accomplish the rare feat when he came up in the eighth but struck out. Hess finished 3-for-5 while Cuevas roped a pair of doubles and reached on three of five trips.

The Charleston bullpen extended their scoreless innings streak to 13 straight, having allowed just one run in 17.0 innings to start the year.



-per Charleston RiverDogs