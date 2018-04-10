SC superintendent to visit Williamsburg Co. school district Tuesday following rumors of shutdown

State schools superintendent Molly Spearman will visit Kingstree High School Tuesday following a lawsuit which sparked rumors that Williamsburg Co. schools would be unable to finish out the school year.

Members of the Williamsburg County Legislative Delegation said in a news conference March 28 that they've heard from concerned parents who feared a lawsuit would force the district to shut down.

That lawsuit was filed last week by an area charter school, DP Cooper Charter School, which claims the district hasn't been giving them their fair share of funding.

The suit alleges the district failed to pay DP Cooper Charter School a total of $476,784.82 for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 and states those funds should be paid immediately with interest.

The suit also claims, the Williamsburg County School Board "voted specifically to misappropriate an additional estimated $916,953 that is due DP Cooper in fiscal year 2018.

The suit states the school board does not have "lawful discretion or authority to disobey the funding mandates of the Charter School Act."

D.P. Cooper claims in the suit it does not have sufficient funds "to survive this school year, unless the Defendants provide to D.P. Cooper its lawful funding."

Spearman's meeting to get feedback from parents and other community members begins at 6:30 p.m. at Kingstree High School.

