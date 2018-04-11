Quantcast

SCE&G making repairs after truck strikes power line in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews with SCE&G are making repairs after a truck struck a power line in North Charleston on Wednesday. 

It happened in the area of Dorchester Road between Leeds and Veneer avenues. 

One westbound lane remains closed as crews work the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

