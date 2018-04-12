Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 auto-pedestrian accident in Dorchester Co.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed in an auto pedestrian accident on I-26.

The coroner's office says 50-year-old Jeffrey A. Jones of Berea, Ohio died at 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday .

According to officials with the Dorchester County Coroner's Office, the vehicle involved in the incident did not leave the scene of the collision.

SCHP officials say a car was traveling in the westbound lanes near mile marker 171 in Dorchester County when it hit someone walking in the road.

Highway Patrol and the coroner's office are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.