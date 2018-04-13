Woman surrenders to police after 2-year-old shoots himself in the thigh

A woman has surrendered to police in connection with a shooting incident that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say Teaeshia Aventia Angelica Kirkland turned herself in Monday to investigators for a charge of obstructing justice.

Investigators say Kirkland claimed she was not at the scene of the shooting and knew nothing about it.

But the victim's father told police he gave Kirkland the handgun at the scene of the crime, court documents states.

The boy was in a car with his father on April 11 at 11 a.m. at the Gates of Summerville apartment complex, according to Summerville police spokesman Michael Weaver.

Police say the boy pulled a gun out of the center console and the gun went off, striking the child in the thigh.

A judge has set bond for the boy's father, Craig Divac Williams, 25, of Summerville at $25,000 on the charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and obstructing justice.

Summerville Medical Center was placed on lockdown because of the shooting, Weaver said.

Precautionary lockdowns at Summerville High School and Gregg Middle School were also temporary put in place.

