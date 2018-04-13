Elderly man beaten to death outside Summerville home identified, investigation continues

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office identified the Summerville man they say was beaten to death outside his home Thursday.

Neville Morgan, 78, died Friday from blunt-force trauma at an area hospital a day after his was found by family members outside his home, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said.

Salisbury said Morgan's death is being investigated by his office and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office as a homicide.

The investigation began on Thursday at 2:05 p.m. when deputies responded to a home on Sheep Island Road for a reported assault.

When deputies arrived they found the victim had been "severely physically" assaulted.

A family member said when she arrived home, she found the victim in the bed, and he had several bumps on his head and he was bleeding.

"Medics responded and he was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston," Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

Authorities initially said the case was being investigated as a possible robbery.

The sheriff's office said the victim had been transported to the Intensive Care Unit following the incident and was in "extremely critical condition" before he passed away.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Morgan's adopted daughter released the following statement:

On behalf of the family we seek justice for my mother's husband and my father. I will not rest until whoever did this to him is brought to justice.

We ask that you keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

He was one of the kindest people that I ever have ever met and he would do anything for anyone.

