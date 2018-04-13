City of Charleston swears in new police chief

The program used for Luther Reynolds swearing in on Monday (Source: Live 5)

The incoming City of Charleston Police Chief Luther T. Reynolds was sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Chief Municipal Judge Joseph S. Mendelsohn, and City Council members joined Reynolds at the swearing-in ceremony at the Charleston Police Department headquarters located at 180 Lockwood Drive.

Reynolds was named the new police chief March 9. Of his new position, Reynolds said the job will come with challenges but says he is ready to use his role to build the community.

“There's certainly challenges and different priorities, but for me, my biggest challenge is going to build relationships, to get to know people, to get out in the communities. To know the communities.”

Reynolds follows former police chief Greg Mullen after his retirement in June 2017.

