CofC can't complete sweep against Northeastern

The College of Charleston baseball team had the making of a ninth-inning rally in place with two on and one out, but a line drive double play allowed Northeastern to escape Patriots Point with a narrow 2-1 win on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association play.

The setback snaps a six-game winning streak for College of Charleston (27-10, 9-3 CAA), as Northeastern (19-13, 6-3 CAA) cuts the Cougars’ lead in the CAA standings to 1.5 games. Charleston mustered one run on eight hits in a classic pitcher’s duel, while Northeastern pushed across a pair of runs on six base knocks.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) paced the Cougar offense with a 2-for-4 day, and accounted for CofC’s lone run with a solo home run to lead off the fifth. Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) reached twice on a single and a double and a hit-by-pitch.

Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) took the loss despite turning in a quality start. The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six in seven innings of work. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) surrendered one walk in the eighth, and a leadoff double in the ninth, before Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) retired the next three batters in his 90th career appearance.

Michael Geaslen and Max Burt each drove in a run to lead the way for Northeastern, as Jake Farrell and Ryan Solomon both crossed the plate for the Huskies. Sean Mellen surrendered one run on five hits and struck out three in five innings to earn his eighth win of the season. Kyle Murphy scattered three hits across four shutout innings to earn the save.

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Statesboro, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern in a midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics