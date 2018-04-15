RiverDogs cancel Sunday's contest with Kannapolis

– Sunday’s series finale between the RiverDogs and Intimidators was cancelled due to inclement weather. As it was the final game between the Yankees and White Sox farm clubs in the first-half, it will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to Sundays game can redeem them for any other home game at The Joe this season, subject to availability and excluding July 4.

The RiverDogs continue their Opening Week stint at Riley Park on Monday night, next taking on the West Virginia Power, the Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to start a three-game tilt. Charleston sends righy Daniel Ramos (1-0, 1.80) to the hill for his second start. The Power will counter with southpaw Braeden Ogle (0-0, 9.00). It’s the first Monday Dog Day of the season, featuring dollar beers and hot dogs presented by Busch Light.



