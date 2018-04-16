How the SCDMV is trying to help suspended drivers this week

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is giving some drivers a second chance this week.

Certain drivers who lost their driving privileges because of certain suspensions may be able to reduce or clear their remaining time. Drivers who may qualify must fill out SCDMV Form DL-601 and visit a DMV branch between April 16-20.

The following types of suspensions are eligible.

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

Qualified drivers must pay all fees related to the reinstatement and suspension of the license as well. If required, suspended drivers must get a certificate of insurance filed by their insurance company. Drivers whose suspensions aren't covered by the program will have to continue to serve them.

Those with further questions can visit this website or call the contact center at 803-896-5000.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.