Charleston County school leaders working to put SROs in every school

Charleston County school leaders are now working to put school resource officers in every single school in the district.

A school board committee voted unanimously Monday afternoon to authorize CCSD staff to negotiate with local officials (law enforcement) in an effort to ensure school resource officers are placed at every CCSD school as early as 2018-19.

It would need to pass two separate votes of the full school board to pass.

Right now, all middle and high schools in Charleston county already have SROs but this would ensure there is also a school resource officer in all elementary schools.

It would cost about 1.8 million dollars.

The proposal now heads to the full school board next week for the first of two votes needed to pass it.

“I'd say we're in a very good place,” said Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s security and emergency management director. “But safety is evolutionary.”

Several in the community spoke out during the meeting and said the additional SROs are just the beginning.

“You always have to look at what is happening today, what do we foresee happening in the future and try to adjust your security options with what you feel like the direction that school safety is going,” Reidenbach added. “That is the process that we are in now.”

