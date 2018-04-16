Deputies: Dog wounded as shots fired into Goose Creek home

Berkeley County deputies say a dog was struck by a bullet but two people inside escaped injury when someone fired shots into a Goose Creek home Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Oakside Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

One of the victims told deputies she was lying in bed with her dog when she heard the dog whimpering and then noticed the dog bleeding, an incident report states. Deputies say the dog was on the floor when they arrived and was attempting to walk and able to breathe when they arrived.

The report states deputies found approximately six bullet holes in the bedroom wall where bullets had gone into the bathroom and kitchen of the home. The gunfire appeared to come from the area of Addison Drive, deputies say.

Several neighbors reported hearing shots but did not see anything, the report states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

