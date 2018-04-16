Hunt named CAA co-player of the week

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Baseball Player of the Week for the first time in his career after helping the College of Charleston baseball team to a pivotal series win over Northeastern.

Hunt paced the College of Charleston (27-10, 9-3 CAA) to a series win over Northeastern, going 5-for-11 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. He opened the weekend with a solo homer on Friday, and after going 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's series-clinching win, added his second solo shot of the weekend in Sunday's 2-1 setback. The junior infielder entered the weekend with six at-bats this season, and is now batting .412 (7-for-17) with three home runs and six RBIs.

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Statesboro, Ga. to take on Georgia Southern in a midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics