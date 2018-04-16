No injuries reported after plane diverted to Charleston backs into light pole

A plane diverted to Charleston struck a light pole on the ground as it backed up onto a ramp. (Source: Charleston International Airport)

A plane parking on the ramp at the Charleston International Airport clipped a light pole while backing up on the ground Monday afternoon, airport officials say.

The plane, operated by TAME Airlines, originated in Peru but was diverted to Charleston because of weather conditions at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director and CEO Paul Campbell.

Airport Police, airport operations crew members and Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Office personnel responded to assist passengers while alternate travel arrangements were being made, Campbell said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

