Beatty granted release from USC basketball

South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Monday that freshman guard David Beatty has asked for and been granted a full release from the Gamecock program.



“We want to thank David for everything he did for our program during his time with us, and we wish him the best on and off the court moving forward.”





Beatty saw action in 29 games this past season. He averaged three points and one rebound per game. Carolina went 17-16 with a 7-11 mark in SEC play.