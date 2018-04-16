Matt McPhearson joins RiverDogs

After playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training, outfielder Matt McPhearson is now a Yankee. The RiverDogs’ parent club has announced that the minor league free agent acquisition has been assigned to Class A Charleston on Monday.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Evan Alexander was returned to extended spring training to open the spot.

McPhearson, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by Arizona in 2013 and spent last season in the organization with High-A Visalia, where he swung the bat to the tune of a .278/.333/.340 line with 29 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 111 games. The Baltimore, MD native is a burner on the base paths, having swiped 115 bags in 285 career games but with no career homers. He has a career .256 batting average in five seasons since being selected by the D-backs out of high school.

Charleston (5-5) continues their opening homestand and start a three-game series with the West Virginia Power, the Pirates’ Class A club, on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. It’s the first Monday Dog Day of the season featuring dollar beers and hot dogs presented by Busch Light.





-per Charleston RiverDogs