Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Relatives say Lorenzo Demore, 33, hasn't been seen since March 18 (source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a man who was last seen in March.

Lorenzo Demore, 33, was reported missing after relatives said he packed his possessions and walked away from a relative's home.

According to the sheriff's office, however, Demore did not take the belongings that he packed.

Relatives called law enforcement on March 24 saying Demore was noticed on the front porch of his uncle's home with his clothes folded up on the porch as well.

Relatives also said Demore then got up and began walking towards the end of the street, not picking up his clothes as he went. This reportedly occurred six days prior, on March 18.

Demore was last seen wearing beige coveralls and relatives say he is about 6-foot-3.

Anyone with information on Demore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

