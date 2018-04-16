Newest carrier at Charleston airport under fire after national '60 Minutes' safety investigation

Paul Campbell, who leads Charleston International Airport, announced in January that Allegiant would add weekly service to the airport beginning in April. (Source: Live 5)

Less than two weeks after a new low-cost carrier began servicing Charleston International Airport, a "60 Minutes" report focused on safety concerns for the airline.

Allegiant Airlines begins flying the friendly Charleston skies on April 4 with its first flight arriving from Pittsburgh and its first flights departing later that week to Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

But on Sunday, a "60 Minutes" report stated Allegiant Air experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017.

Those mechanical issues listed included aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

Right now there are four monthly arrivals and five monthly departures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

Allegiant's vice president responded to the investigation, calling it "false narrative" and saying Allegiant complies with all FAA requirements and participates in numerous voluntary safety programs.

The Charleston International Airport directed requests for comments directly to the airline.

A request for comment from Allegiant Air was not immediately returned.

