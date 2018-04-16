RiverDogs drop series opener to Power 5-1

The RiverDogs’ bullpen was lights out once more on Monday, dealing five scoreless innings, but early mistakes proved costly as the Power were able to best the Holy City, 5-1, in front of a crowd of 2,983 at Riley Park.

Chad Martin and Anderson Severino threw three and two scoreless frames, respectively. Martin relieved starter Daniel Ramos (1-1) with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth, and the RiverDog (5-6) righty managed to surrender just one inherited run on a sacrifice fly to go along with a pair of strikeouts. Martin allowed one hit and punched out five West Virginia (6-5) hitters in his three innings.

Anderson Severino pitched to contact in the final two innings, giving up no runs on two hits, and the lefty reliever rolled a double-play ball in the ninth.

With five scoreless innings on Saturday, the Charleston bullpen has allowed merely two earned runs in 40 innings, good for an 0.44 ERA.

The pitching staff got help from its defense in the later innings, including a slick sliding stop from Oswaldo Cabrera to eliminate a lead runner, and an outfield assist from center fielder Leonardo Molina, cutting down Oneil Cruz at home plate to end the fifth.

At the dish, Steven Sensley provided another extra base hit with a sixth-inning RBI double off Braeden Ogle (1-0) which plated Wilkerman Garcia. Third baseman Chris Hess stayed red hot as he reached base twice, improving his average to .342.



-per Charleston RiverDogs